Governor Cox Doubles Down On Limiting Cell Phone Use in Schools

Southern Utah parents can be happy about this. Utah Governor Spencer Cox is doubling down on his mission to reclaim the classroom from the digital world. On Wednesday, January 7, 2026, the Governor threw his full support behind SB69, a new bill sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Fillmore (R-South Jordan) that would implement a strict "bell-to-bell" cellphone ban in Utah public schools.

While last year’s SB178 limited phone use during instructional time, it allowed students to use phones during lunch and between classes. Governor Cox argues that compromise didn't go far enough. "Learning happens when we’re walking down the hall... on the playground during recess... during lunchtime," Cox stated during a Capitol news conference. He believes a total ban is essential for developing "social skills" and "actual conversations" that foster healthy brain development.

The Governor noted that states such as Florida, Texas, and even New York have already surpassed Utah in this regard. Joining him was Avery Gonzales, a student from Cache County, who noted that students are losing their "ability to truly be present."

The proposed legislation includes critical exceptions, allowing phone use for:

Medical necessities

SafeUT Crisis Line access

Schoolwide emergencies

Individualized Education Programs (IEP)

In a candid moment, Cox admitted to his own struggles with digital distraction, revealing he recently deleted the X (formerly Twitter) app from his phone. Comparing the habit to "rats addicted to drug water," he expressed deep empathy for the "constant distraction" students face daily. If passed, SB69 would move Utah toward a phone-free environment for the entire school day.