Carving Your ❤ In The Red Rock May Land You In Jail

We’ve all been out on a Southern Utah trail, gazing up at the rich red sandstone or ancient petroglyphs, only to notice someone’s initials etched into the rock, a small mark that feels out of place in such a timeless landscape. We're glad RW ❤'s BG, but c'mon. What many people brush off as “just carving your name” is actually a growing concern for land managers and conservationists, and now Utah lawmakers are proposing a new bill to make vandalizing rock formations a felony, not just a misdemeanor. The goal is to protect the state’s iconic geology and cultural heritage from damage that does not naturally occur, because what might seem like a harmless act can permanently scar an ecosystem that took millions of years to form.

FELONIOUS LOVE

Utah’s red rock landscapes, including areas around Zion, Arches, Canyonlands, Sand Hollow, and Capitol Reef, hold unique geological features that are irreplaceable. Even shallow scratches on sandstone can increase erosion and change how water flows over the surface, accelerating wear and altering the very patterns that make these formations so beautiful. Ancient petroglyphs and pictographs, some thousands of years old, are especially vulnerable, and once defaced, that link to early human history is lost forever.

JAIL TIME

Current laws already make it illegal to deface public lands, but penalties have often been limited to small fines and short jail terms that many advocates say haven’t deterred repeat offenders. The proposed upgrade to a felony, similar to protections for wildlife and historical artifacts, would send a stronger message that Utah’s natural and cultural resources are worth defending.

LEAVE A MARK

Next time you’re hiking and tempted to leave a mark, think about the millions of years it took to create that rock, and remember that preserving it unmarked helps ensure future generations experience these landscapes in their natural state.