Feuding Brothers Dispute Leads to Stinky Felony Charges in Washington City

A bizarre...and very local family dispute in Washington City has turned into a criminal case, highlighting how long-simmering conflicts can spiral into something much bigger. According to a police report, the situation involves three brothers who co-own agricultural land near 200 West and 300 South. What began as a disagreement over water rights eventually escalated into a sewage problem that neighbors and authorities could no longer ignore.

SMELLY RETALIATION

Charging documents say one of the brothers, a 79-year-old man, intentionally damaged a sewer pipe that crossed his property years ago. The alleged motive? Retaliation. He claimed another brother had blocked irrigation water flowing downhill, killing his garden and trees. Instead of resolving the dispute, the broken pipe remained, and so did the consequences. Police who responded to the property found a large area covered in raw sewage and debris, describing the contamination as “extensive” with a “considerable” amount of waste.

OVERWHELMING ODOR

The issue reportedly went unreported for years, only coming to the city’s attention once the odor and buildup became overwhelming. That delay underscores how rural property disputes, especially between family members, can quietly worsen over time before reaching a breaking point.

FELONY CHARGES

Now, the case has moved into the legal system. The man accused of damaging the pipe has been charged in the 5th District Court with unlawful discharge of pollutants, a third-degree felony.

SHARED RESOURCES

For residents here in Washington City, the story is more than just unusual; it’s a reminder of how critical water access, land use, and communication are in Southern Utah. In a region where agriculture and shared resources are part of everyday life, even personal disputes can carry serious environmental and legal consequences.