Update On Washington County Sheriff’s Office Shakeup

The Washington County Commission recently released a detailed statement addressing the sudden resignation of Sheriff Nate Brooksby, providing clarity on a series of events that began with anonymous allegations and ended in a controversial severance agreement. The transition in leadership comes as the county seeks to maintain stability within the Sheriff’s Office and ensure public safety remains uncompromised.

ANONYMOUS LETTER

The situation unfolded just over a month ago when the Commission received an anonymous letter alleging that Brooksby had interfered in a criminal investigation involving one of his deputies. Furthermore, the letter contained allegations of sexual harassment against a deputy’s wife. Following protocol, the Commission referred the matter to the Washington County Attorney’s Office, which subsequently involved the Utah Attorney General’s Office. While state officials concluded the allegations did not appear criminal, they recommended an independent ethics investigation by an outside law firm.

CONDITION OF SEVERANCE

On March 27, after meeting with the complainants and reviewing preliminary evidence, the Commission notified Brooksby of their intent to move forward with that independent investigation. Although Brooksby denied any wrongdoing, he voluntarily offered his resignation that same day on the condition of receiving a severance payment. A separation agreement was signed shortly thereafter, which included an amendment clarifying that Brooksby was not required to withdraw his candidacy for the upcoming sheriff election as part of the deal.

SCRUTINY ABOUT SEVERANCE

The Commission has faced scrutiny regarding the financial payout, but officials emphasized the unique legal standing of elected leaders. Unlike standard employees, a sheriff cannot be "fired" by commissioners; they can only be removed through a lengthy legal process or by the voters. The Commission noted that the cost of the severance was actually less than the combined cost of the proposed outside investigation and the salary Brooksby would have collected had he remained in office through the end of his term.

FULL CONFIDENCE IN GOLDING

Furthermore, the complainants indicated that they did not wish to pursue the investigation further if the resignation was finalized. With Brooksby’s departure, Undersheriff Barry Golding has been named Acting Sheriff. The Commission expressed full confidence in Golding’s ability to lead the department during this interim period, ensuring that the deputies and staff have the stable leadership necessary to serve the Southern Utah community effectively.