Southern Utah Soccer Hooligans Unite! Let’s Go RVing!

As a soccer fan in Southern Utah, the idea of being part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the U.S. is hard to ignore. Matches in Los Angeles, especially at SoFi Stadium, (I’ve seen two football games there…GO BILLS!) are about as close as it gets for those of us in St. George. But let’s be honest… the price tag of doing it the “normal” way? That’s where things get tricky. And who decided NOT to schedule any World Cup Games in Vegas, two hours away!?

SMARTER MOVE

Hotels in L.A. during the World Cup are already pushing $450+ a night, and that’s before you factor in parking, food, and everything else. For a quick weekend trip, that can spiral into a couple of thousand dollars fast. That’s what got me thinking: what if the smarter move isn’t a hotel at all? More fans are starting to look at RV travel, and honestly, it makes a lot of sense from where I’m sitting. Renting an RV runs about $160 to $220 a night, and campgrounds within an hour or so of the stadium are averaging $50–$75 a night. When you split that with a couple of friends, the savings can easily hit $700 or more over a trip.

"HE LOVES SAN DIMAS!"

And from Southern Utah, the road trip just works. It’s about a six-hour drive from St. George to the L.A. area, which means you can load up, hit the road, and make the journey part of the experience. No airport lines, no rental cars, just you, your crew, and a straight shot to the biggest soccer event in the world. Places like Bonelli Bluffs RV Resort in San Dimas (We'll watch for Bill & Ted & Rufus!), about 40 miles from SoFi, are already being talked about as base camps for fans. Close enough to get into the action, but far enough out to breathe a little.

A LITTLE SCRAPPY AT TIMES

Another thing that stands out is flexibility. Many hotel rooms are booked months in advance, especially for marquee matchups. But campground reservations? Many are still being made just a few weeks ahead of time. That opens the door for fans like me who might not lock in tickets right away or want to follow a specific team deeper into the tournament. There’s also something about doing it this way that just feels right. Soccer is global, communal, a little scrappy at times, and an RV trip kind of matches that energy. Cooking your own meals, hanging out at the campsite with other fans, maybe even running into people from around the world, all chasing the same experience.

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For me, it comes down to this: I want to be there. I want the atmosphere, the crowds, the energy. But I also want to be smart about it. And right now, an RV road trip from Southern Utah might not just be the affordable option, it might be the best way to truly experience the World Cup.