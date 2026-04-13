Early Mormon Crickets Are NOT on Mormon Cricket Time

If you’ve lived in Southern Utah long enough, you know this feeling: just when spring starts to settle in, something unexpected shows up. This year, it’s Mormon crickets, and they’re arriving earlier than usual.

WEEKS EARLY

State officials say young Mormon crickets have already been spotted weeks ahead of schedule in parts of Utah, including Millard County, and that early hatch activity has been confirmed across multiple regions of the state. While that may feel like a “northern Utah problem” at first glance, it’s something folks here in Southern Utah, from St. George to Cedar City, should be paying attention to.

POPULATION SPIKE = SERIOUS PROBLEMS

Mormon crickets are native to the Great Basin, so they’re not new to Utah. But under the right conditions, especially warm, dry winters like the one we just had, they can hatch early and multiply quickly. And when populations spike, they can become a serious problem. Large swarms can damage crops, strip rangeland, and even create hazards on roadways when they cross highways in massive numbers.

REPORT SIGHTINGS

For ranchers and farmers, the stakes are even higher. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, unchecked infestations can reduce available forage for livestock and wildlife, sometimes forcing ranchers to buy expensive supplemental feed just to get through the season. That’s a big concern in rural parts of Southern Utah, where agriculture still plays a major role in the local economy. That’s why the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is urging residents to report sightings early. The goal is simple: catch the problem before it turns into a full-blown swarm.

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Around here, we’re used to dealing with drought, heat and wind—but if this early hatch is any sign, 2026 could bring another challenge crawling our way.