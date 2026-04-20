250 Trees Will Be Planted for St. George Arbor Day

St. George is marking a major milestone in a very fitting way by planting trees. In honor of America’s 250th birthday, the City of St. George is inviting the community to help plant 250 trees during its annual Arbor Day celebration on April 25 at the Fields at Little Valley. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon and continues a long-standing local tradition of investing in greener public spaces.

BENEFITS IN A DESERT CLIMATE

City officials say the effort is about more than just beautification. Parks Director Shane Moore noted that trees play a critical role in improving quality of life, providing shade, cleaner air, and long-term environmental benefits in a desert climate. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves, but tools, breakfast, and refreshments will all be provided, making it an easy way for families and residents to get involved.

ARBOR DAY HISTORY

The celebration also ties into a much bigger story. Arbor Day itself dates back to 1872 in Nebraska, when newspaper editor and conservation advocate J. Sterling Morton proposed a day dedicated to planting trees. That first Arbor Day resulted in an estimated one million trees planted, launching a tradition that has since spread nationwide. Today, the Arbor Day Foundation continues that mission, promoting tree planting and environmental stewardship across the country.

EMBRACING TRADITION

St. George has embraced that mission for decades. The city has been recognized as a Tree City USA community for 34 years, part of a national program launched in 1976 that encourages cities to maintain and expand urban forests. Trees aren’t just decorative; they help reduce heat, improve air quality, support wildlife, and even boost mental well-being.

LISTEN HERE: DAVID CORDERO W/ST. GEORGE CITY TALKING ABOUT ARBOR DAY EVENTS

In Southern Utah, where shade can be scarce and summers are intense, that impact is even more meaningful. This year’s event isn’t just about celebrating Arbor Day; it’s about leaving a legacy. One tree at a time, St. George is planting for the future.