Sunny St. George is not living up to its name today.

On Wednesday, March 15 Southern Utahns can expect rain showers and drizzle throughout the day. The National Weather Service in Salt Lake has forecasted that the area also has a chance of thunderstorms later in the day and also between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The NWS has also stated that Zion National Park is under a flood watch until Thursday evening at 6 p.m. as is the Kanab area.

If hiking was in the plan, its best to postpone during this rain storm and possibly wait until next week. There is a slight break in showers expected on Friday however, the weekend has a chance of showers in the seven-day forecast.

Early next week into Monday and Tuesday has a slight chance of showers as well.

Gunlock Reservoir has also gone over the spillway. The NWS says this is a rare occurrence and though the reservoir does spill into the Santa Clara River there is no flooding in the forecast.

Watch out for flash flooding in lower areas and make sure to drive carefully to and from work on this wet Wednesday.

If you have any cool thunderstorm, flooding, or rainstorm photos/videos, send them our way! We want to hear from you.

Here is our view from the office today.