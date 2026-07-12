Turkey Farm Fire Sparks North Of St. George, ‘Set’ Status Issued

An evacuation warning has been issued for Zone STS-E002 on the Genasys Evacuation Map as firefighters respond to a new fire start in Washington County. The zone is an area between St. George & The Ledges.

The zone is also visible on the Watch Duty map. An evacuation warning does not mean residents must leave immediately, but it does mean people in the affected area should be ready to go if conditions change. Residents should gather important documents, medications, pets and emergency supplies, and make sure they know their evacuation route.

Size & Containment

According to WildCAD, the fire was first reported at 3:47 p.m. today. The estimate is now approximately 75 acres as of Monday morning.

Good News

Utah Fire Info said on Facebook the fire is burning in an old burn scar, and resources have a high level of confidence they can get around it quickly. Washington County Emergency Services said the fire is visible from around the valley and along SR-18.

Listen Here: Washington County Emergency Management Jason Bradley on Southern U-Talk On KDXU.

Firefighters are working to contain the slow-moving fire. Even with the encouraging early assessment, residents near the area should continue monitoring official updates from Washington County Emergency Services, Utah Fire Info, Watch Duty and the Genasys Evacuation Map.

Listen for updates on the Turkey Farm Fire on KDXU on Monday morning on Southern Utah's Morning News with Dale Desmond. W.C.E.M.'s Jason Bradley will join the show to offer updates & details on the evacuation status. Listen here.