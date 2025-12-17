Sign a Digital Christmas for Our Troops from Southern Utah!

You may have a family member serving or know a soldier from our area, and this is something you should know about! The USO card signing program is a heartfelt initiative that connects the American public with service members, ensuring no soldier feels forgotten, especially during the holidays. For residents of Southern Utah, this program offers a unique way to support local heroes, including members of the 2nd Battalion, 222nd Field Artillery (the "Triple Deuce"), many of whom hail from St. George and Cedar City. By sending a message of gratitude, you provide a tangible "touch of home" to those stationed far from the red rocks of Dixie.

SIGN THE CARD FOR THE TROOPS

The program operates across both digital and physical channels. You can sign a digital holiday card on the USO website, contributing to a massive collective message that reaches thousands of troops globally. Locally, community groups in Southern Utah often host card-making events where handwritten notes are collected. These personal messages are then bundled into USO Care Packages or distributed at USO centers, including the one at the Salt Lake City International Airport, where many Southern Utah soldiers transit during deployment.



SEND THEM A PIECE OF HOME

When writing to soldiers from our region, the USO recommends keeping messages upbeat. Mentioning local traditions—such as the lights at Temple Square or the beauty of Snow Canyon—can provide a reassuring sense of familiarity. This simple act of signing a card reminds our Southern Utah service members that their community stands behind them, no matter how many miles separate them from home.

