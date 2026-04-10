Utah Senator Mike Lee Thinks You’re Paying Too Much to Watch the NFL

For football fans here in Southern Utah, keeping up with the NFL isn’t as simple, or as affordable, as it used to be. A new federal investigation could finally address what many fans in places like St. George have been feeling for years: watching your favorite team now comes with a growing list of subscriptions.

UTAH SENATOR ON THE CASE

The U.S. Department of Justice has reportedly opened an investigation into whether the NFL’s media deals have pushed fans into paying too much to watch games. The move follows a request from Mike Lee, who raised concerns about whether the league’s shift toward streaming platforms could violate federal law. In a letter sent last month, Lee urged regulators to review whether the NFL’s current setup violates the Sports Broadcasting Act, particularly as more games move behind paywalls.

MARKET POWER

And that shift has been noticeable. Games that were once easy to find on traditional broadcast TV are now scattered across platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. For fans in rural or smaller markets, like much of Southern Utah, that can mean juggling multiple subscriptions just to follow a full season. The DOJ’s investigation will focus on potential antitrust concerns and whether the NFL has used its market power to limit competition or drive up costs for viewers. While no conclusions have been reached, the outcome could have major implications for how fans across Utah access games moving forward.

RISING COSTS

Here locally, where football is part of the weekend routine for many families, the issue hits close to home. Whether you’re watching with friends or keeping up with your fantasy team, the rising cost of access is hard to ignore. For now, fans will be watching closely—not just the games, but what comes next from Washington.