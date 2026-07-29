Utah Named Potential Host State for Nuclear Energy Campus

Utah is one of five states being considered for a major federal nuclear energy campus, a project that could reshape part of the nation’s nuclear fuel supply chain.

The U.S. Department of Energy announced Utah, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Idaho as potential host states for what it calls Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses. Utah was selected after the department reviewed 28 applications from 26 states. The next step is continued negotiation, and Utah’s selection does not guarantee a final project will be built here.

Where Would It Be Built?

The proposed Utah site is in Tooele County. State leaders first announced in March that Utah and Tooele County were exploring a response to the federal opportunity. Gov. Spencer Cox has said the campus could support fuel production, processing, advanced reactors and related technologies while creating long-term jobs and investment.

What is Nuclear "Lifecycle"?

The “lifecycle” part is important. Nuclear fuel begins with uranium mining and milling, which produces uranium concentrate, often called yellowcake. That material is converted into uranium hexafluoride, enriched to increase the share of usable uranium-235, and then fabricated into fuel pellets and rods for reactors. After use, spent fuel must be stored, managed or potentially reprocessed to recover usable material. The Energy Department says these new campuses are intended to modernize the full nuclear fuel cycle, including fuel production, recycling of used fuel, long-term fuel management and possible advanced reactor deployment.

Head Start States

Other states already have a head start in parts of that process. Tennessee is home to Oak Ridge National Laboratory and has drawn major private-sector interest in uranium enrichment and advanced fuel work. Idaho is home to Idaho National Laboratory, one of the nation’s central nuclear research sites. Current commercial fuel fabrication also happens in places such as North Carolina, South Carolina and Washington.

Why Not Southern Utah?

The immediate question is whether any part of this could land closer to home. Right now, the main Utah proposal points to Tooele County. However, central and southern Utah already have nuclear-related energy development underway. The Utah San Rafael Energy Lab in Emery County is working with companies on advanced nuclear research, including TRISO-fueled microreactor concepts.

Still a Southern Utah Win

That does not mean a full nuclear lifecycle campus is planned for Washington County or Iron County. But it does show Utah’s nuclear push is not limited to the Wasatch Front. If Utah wins the federal project, Southern Utah could still feel the effects through energy policy, workforce needs, supply chains and future debates over where advanced reactors and fuel facilities belong.