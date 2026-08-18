Utah Second Best for Avoiding Drunk Driving Crashes This Summer

Utah's Summer Safety: An Overview of Current Driving Risks

Utah drivers have had plenty to worry about this summer, from major wildfires to monsoon storms and flash flooding. But when it comes to another serious summertime danger, alcohol impaired crashes, Utah is performing better than nearly every state included in a new national study.

Alcohol-Impaired Crashes: Where Does Utah Stand?

Researchers with Manhattan Mental Health Counseling analyzed three years of summer crash data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and compared the share of crashes involving drivers with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. Utah recorded the second lowest percentage in the study at just 22.32%, trailing only Mississippi at 21.67%. The study included 48 states. By comparison, neighboring Arizona was much higher at 35.36%, while Idaho came in at 30.41%. Vermont had the highest percentage at 43.55%. NHTSA notes that Utah is also unique nationally because its legal BAC limit is .05 rather than .08.

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Weather Turbulence: Impact of Wildfires and Monsoons on Safety

Utah's relatively strong showing is welcome news during an already challenging summer. Wildfires have scorched hundreds of thousands of acres across the state, with Southern Utah communities dealing with smoke, evacuations, and some of the season's largest fires. State fire officials warned before summer that Utah faced elevated wildfire danger because of dry conditions.

Flash Flood Risks: Navigating Southern Utah’s Summer Storms

Then came the monsoon. Southern Utah has repeatedly faced flash flood threats this summer, particularly around normally dry washes, slot canyons, burn scars and low-lying areas. The National Weather Service has issued flood watches for areas including St. George, Hurricane, Ivins, Zion National Park, and other parts of southwest Utah all summer, adding to a hectic summer.

Safe Driving in Challenging Conditions: Strategies for Utah Drivers

All of that makes safe driving even more important. Wet roads, debris, wildfire smoke and sudden flooding can already make summer travel dangerous without adding alcohol to the equation.

Staying Sober: Preventing Alcohol-Related Crashes

Utah’s numbers are encouraging, but 22.32% still means more than one in five summer crashes in the study involved a driver at .08 BAC or higher. The safest approach remains simple: arrange a sober driver, use a rideshare or stay where you are if alcohol is part of the evening.

Final Thoughts: Prioritizing Road Safety This Summer

Utah may rank near the top for avoiding alcohol related summer crashes, but with fire, floods and busy highways already adding risk, there is no reason to make the road more dangerous.