Utah Among States With Smallest Auto Loan Debt Increases, According to New Study

Utah drivers are doing a better job of keeping their auto loan debt from growing compared to most of the country, according to a new report from personal finance website WalletHub.

Significant Improvement in Auto Loan Debt Ranking

The study, released October 29, ranks Utah 46th among the 50 states for increases in auto loan debt during the second quarter of 2026. That's a significant improvement from a year earlier, when Utah ranked fifth nationally for rising vehicle loan balances.

WalletHub analyzed consumer debt data from the first and second quarters of 2026, examining changes in average loan balances, outstanding debt and monthly payments. Utah ranked 45th specifically for the rate of increase in auto loan balances, while placing 24th in the combined category measuring average balances and monthly payments.

Impact on Southern Utah Communities

The findings could be encouraging in Southern Utah, where personal vehicles are practically a necessity. Public transportation options remain limited in many areas, and commuting between St. George, Washington, Hurricane and surrounding communities often requires a reliable car or truck. The same is true in Iron County, where residents regularly travel between Cedar City, Enoch, Parowan and other communities for work, school and shopping.

National Context: The Auto Loan Debt Crisis

Despite Utah's relatively favorable ranking, vehicle financing remains a substantial expense. Nationally, Americans owe nearly $1.7 trillion in auto loan debt, with the average household carrying more than $14,000 in outstanding balances.

"From Q1 2026 to Q2 2026, residents of most states had a less than 2% increase in their average auto loan balance," --WalletHub editor John Kiernan.

Kansas topped the rankings, followed by Maine, Rhode Island, Hawaii and Alabama. Idaho finished 50th, while neighboring Arizona ranked 36th and Nevada placed 19th. The report doesn't provide county-level figures, so it's unclear whether drivers in Washington and Iron counties are following the statewide trend.

Expert Insights on Managing Vehicle Debt

WalletHub recommends several strategies for managing vehicle debt, including refinancing when lower interest rates are available, making additional principal payments and carefully budgeting before purchasing a vehicle. The report also cautions that longer financing terms can reduce monthly payments while increasing the total interest paid over the life of a loan. Utah's latest ranking suggests auto loan balances are growing more slowly than in most states, although it doesn't necessarily mean vehicles themselves are becoming more affordable.