News Headlines For Tuesday Nov. 10th

>>Charlie Kirk Murder Trial Set For 2028



(Salt Lake City, UT) -- A Utah judge has scheduled a 2028 trial for the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk. Judge Tony Graf reserved 105 court dates beginning June 21st, 2028, with jury selection expected to last about four months. Twenty-three-year-old Tyler Robinson has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder in the September 2025 shooting at Utah Valley University. The court plans monthly status conferences beginning in January to keep the death-penalty case on schedule.

>>Utah Had The Wettest October In Over 50 Years



(Kanab, UT) -- It's official: Utah just experienced its wettest October in over 50 years. On average, the state collected 3.55 inches of rain last month. That makes it the third wettest October since 1895. The National Centers for Environmental Information says it was almost as wet as October 1972. Kane County set a record last month, recording 3.39 inches of precipitation.

>>Fill Mead First



PAGE, Ariz. — Recent storms have raised Lake Powell more than 20 feet, adding approximately 1.2 million acre-feet of water, but the reservoir remains only about one-quarter full. The Glen Canyon Institute says the temporary boost provides an opportunity to consider long-term solutions, including its "Fill Mead First" proposal, which would prioritize storing Colorado River water in Lake Mead rather than Lake Powell. Researchers at Utah State University say the additional water could buy Upper Basin states more time, but warn the Colorado River's long-term water supply problems remain unresolved.

>>Ancient Utah Petroglyphs Defaced By Vandals



(Moab, UT) -- Authorities are investigating after prehistoric petroglyphs near Moab, Utah were vandalized at two separate sites. The Utah Bureau of Land Management says vandals carved their names into or near the ancient rock art, which dates to approximately 400 to 13-hundred A.D. Once damaged, the ancient panels cannot be restored, and defacing protected archaeological resources can result in federal charges, significant fines and imprisonment. The agency is asking anyone with information to contact its Moab law enforcement office.

>>Utah Republican Leaders Reassess Election Losses

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- Utah's Republican legislative leaders say they need to rebuild voter trust after major midterm losses. Unofficial results show Democratic and unaffiliated candidates on track to flip 15 Republican-held House seats and two Senate seats. Republicans would retain control of both chambers, but lose their House supermajority if those results hold. House Speaker Mike Schultz says smaller elementary-school classes and greater legislative transparency will be priorities in the next session.