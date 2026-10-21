The Red Cross of Utah Wants Your Blood

Red Cross Urges Utahns to Donate Blood Before Holiday Shortage Hits

The American Red Cross of Utah is asking donors to roll up their sleeves now, before Thanksgiving travel, school breaks and holiday schedules make it harder to maintain the blood supply.

The Lifesaving Need: Understanding Blood Types

All blood types are needed, but the Red Cross says O positive and O negative are especially important. O positive is the most frequently transfused blood type and can be given to patients with any positive blood type, while O negative can be given to patients of any blood type and is often used during emergencies when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type.

Preventing a Blood Shortage: How You Can Help

“We don’t want to be in a position where we’re asking people to donate because blood supplies have already reached critical levels. Making an appointment now is one way donors can help us avoid that situation during the holidays.”

-Jeremiah Lafranca, executive director of the American Red Cross Greater Salt Lake Chapter

Impacting Local Care: The Red Cross and Utah Hospitals

The Red Cross provides about 40% of the nation���s blood supply and says nearly 45 Utah hospitals rely on its blood products. In 2025, the organization collected 138,396 units of blood during 4,281 drives across Utah. In the first seven months of 2026, it collected another 84,511 units.

Timeliness is Key: The Shelf Life of Donated Blood

The challenge is that blood has a limited shelf life. Red blood cells can be stored for up to 42 days, while platelets must be used within just five days. That means hospitals depend on a steady flow of donors rather than large one-time collections. Several ways to donate are available in southwestern Utah.

Ways to Donate: Local Opportunities for Blood Donation

The St. George American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, at 476 E. Riverside Drive, Suite B-6, takes whole blood and Power Red donations by appointment. Current posted hours are Mondays, noon to 6 p.m., and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Join the Community Effort: Upcoming Blood Drives in Utah

Dixie Power will also hold its annual three-day Red Cross blood drive Oct. 26-28 in St. George. The event has become one of Utah's largest Red Cross blood drives; last year’s drive collected 557 units.

Stay Updated: Finding Mobile Blood Drives in Your Area

Red Cross mobile drives are also regularly held in communities including Cedar City, Washington and other parts of southwestern Utah, although dates and locations change. Donors can find current appointments through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

Incentives for Giving Back: Donor Promotions for the Season

People who donate between Oct. 19 and Nov. 22 can also qualify for up to $20 in gift cards through the Red Cross donor promotion.