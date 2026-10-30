Utah Tech Volleyball Makes It 15 in-a-Row; Sweep Griz

Utah Tech Volleyball Wins 15th Straight, Remains Perfect in Big Sky Conference

The Utah Tech women's volleyball team just keeps winning, and the crowds at Burns Arena are getting bigger as the Trailblazers put together one of the most impressive seasons in program history.

Photo by Dale Desmond Photo by Dale Desmond

Utah Tech extended its winning streak to 15 consecutive matches Thursday night, sweeping Montana in three sets, 25-20, 25-19 and 25-21, at Burns Arena in St. George. The Trailblazers improved to 18-3 overall and a perfect 11-0 in Big Sky Conference play. The winning streak is the longest in the program's NCAA Division I era, and Thursday's victory marked Utah Tech's fourth consecutive sweep.

Key Performers Lead the Charge: Knudsen Shines in Latest Victory

Fifth-year outside hitter Kennedi Knudsen led the Trailblazers with 12 kills, while Tessa Treanor and Sydney Reese contributed nine apiece. Treanor also recorded three service aces, and Marley Roe finished with 11 assists and 12 digs.

Dominance on the Court: Team Stats That Impress

Utah Tech dominated several statistical categories, hitting an impressive .362 as a team while recording nine blocks compared with Montana's two. The success isn't limited to conference play. Utah Tech has now won 17 consecutive home matches and 21 of its last 22 contests inside Burns Arena.

Fans Flock to Burns Arena

Excitement around the program is growing. Crowds have grown with each home match as the Trailblazers continue their remarkable run. Thursday's announced attendance was 520.

The Gateway to Exceptional Volleyball

One particularly attractive part of the team's success is that admission is completely free for all regular-season home volleyball matches. Fans can simply show up at Burns Arena and watch one of the hottest teams in college volleyball without purchasing a ticket.

Next Challenge Awaits: Key Matchup Against Montana State

The next opportunity comes Friday night, October 30, when Utah Tech hosts second-place Montana State in a key Big Sky Conference matchup. First serve is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Burns Arena, with the Trailblazers seeking their 16th straight win.