License Plate Reader Camera Helps Catch This Guy

The Power of ALPR Technology in Law Enforcement

As automated license plate-reading cameras face growing scrutiny in Utah and across the country, a major arrest in St. George is offering a real-world example of why law enforcement agencies say the technology can be valuable.

The Accused

St. George Police were tipped off to potential fraud at Red Cliffs Mall. Using surveillance video to identify the suspects as well as the vehicle they were driving. Not long after that, ALPR cameras got atwo posative ID's of the suspect vehicle. Police were able to locate the vehicle at a local Verizon store. Stephen M. Laughlin of Las Vegas was arrested Friday following a pursuit, crash and hours-long search in St. George. Authorities say Laughlin now faces 38 felony allegations tied to a wide-ranging fraud and theft investigation. Mitch Inclan is also accused of being involved as an accomplice in the case.

Flock Cameras are a Name Brand of ALPRs

Investigators say an automated license plate reader, or ALPR, helped locate a vehicle connected to the suspects. The camera was not necessarily a Flock Safety camera, but it uses the same basic technology — capturing license plates and vehicle information that police can compare against databases of stolen or wanted vehicles.

A Dramatic Pursuit: From Chase to Capture

Police say officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, leading to a chase through St. George. The pursuit eventually ended in a crash near the Dixie Drive area. Laughlin and Inclan allegedly fled from the vehicle, prompting a large search around 600 West and Dixie Drive, including areas near the Virgin River and Southgate Golf Course.

A Dramatic Pursuit: From Chase to Capture

Police warned the public that one of the suspects could be armed and injured. Laughlin was eventually taken into custody after several hours of searching, while investigators continued working to locate and identify others allegedly connected to the case.

Grave Charges: A Deep Dive into Allegations

The allegations against Laughlin include numerous counts involving forgery, unlawful possession or use of financial cards, identity-related crimes, vehicle theft and other fraud-related offenses, along with charges connected to the pursuit and stolen property. Inclan is accused of participating in the criminal activity as an accomplice.

Privacy Concerns: A Growing Controversy

The case comes amid growing controversy over Flock Safety cameras in Utah. Gov. Spencer Cox recently ordered a state review after reports showed cameras in Weber County had been searched more than 5 million times, with most of those searches originating from law enforcement agencies outside Utah.

Balancing Act: Surveillance vs. Safety

Privacy advocates nationwide argue that interconnected ALPR systems can create a detailed record of where people travel, even when they are not suspected of a crime. Law enforcement agencies counter that the cameras are effective tools for locating stolen vehicles, missing people and criminal suspects.

Flock Camera Debate on Southern U-Talk on KDXU

This case here in St. George puts both sides of that debate into focus: the same technology raising privacy and surveillance concerns also helped police locate suspects accused of dozens of serious crimes.