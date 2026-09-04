Multiple emergency agencies responded Friday afternoon to a large house fire near the intersection of North Cottonmill Avenue and Frontier Drive in Washington City.

Photo by: KDXU News/Dale Desmond Photo by: KDXU News/Dale Desmond

At least two structures were damaged, including the home at 29 N. Cottonmill Ave. and a shop behind the residence. Several vehicles also burned, including two pickup trucks and an RV.

Firefighters, EMTs, and police from Washington City, St. George, and Hurricane responded to the scene.

Photo by: KDXU News/Dale Desmond Photo by: KDXU News/Dale Desmond

Witnesses said the residents were not home when the fire started. Homeowner Christine Hansen was away at Peach Days in Hurricane. She received word that her home was on fire. Hansen stated that her 15-year-old dog escaped with singed ears while another pet died in the fire.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined. Flames were visible in the kitchen area as crews worked to contain the fire using a nearby hydrant. Washington City firefighters from the Coral Canyon station also used a ladder truck to spray water over the home and onto the shop behind it, where the flames had spread.

KDXU News will continue to monitor the situation with updates.