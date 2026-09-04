Two New Solo Exhibitions Open at St. George Museum of Art

Exciting New Exhibitions at St. George Museum of Art

The St. George Museum of Art is opening two new exhibitions this weekend, each marking the first solo museum show for the featured artist.

“45th State of Mind” by Ben Steele and “Fear Alchemy” by Aziza Abdieva will be on display from Sept. 5 through Dec. 23, 2026. The museum will kick off both exhibitions Saturday with an artist talk from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Featured Artists: Ben Steele and Aziza Abdieva

Steele has strong Southern Utah roots. A graduate of Dixie High School, he has built his career in Helper, Utah, where he works out of a converted industrial building on Main Street. His art often blends famous images from art history and pop culture with distinctly Utah themes, giving familiar subjects a local and often playful twist.

Exploring Local Landscapes: Aziza Abdieva's ‘Fear Alchemy’

Abdieva, who currently lives in Cedar City, draws heavily from Utah’s landscape. Her work received recognition last year at the Utah Statewide Annual Exhibition at the Southern Utah Museum of Art. “Fear Alchemy” features a new, site-specific body of work exploring her connection to place and the natural environment.

Exploring Local Landscapes: Aziza Abdieva's ‘Fear Alchemy’

Museum Manager and Curator Meagan Evans said the dual opening is an important moment for both the artists and the community.

“We're proud that our city supports a museum that offers artists a platform and serves as a gathering place for the community. As the venue for both artists’ first solo museum shows, we're thrilled to introduce their work to the public and to collectors alike.” Megan Evans - St. George Museum of Art

The opening reception will be catered by Bonrue, with refreshments available while supplies last.

Visit the Historic St. George Museum of Art

The St. George Museum of Art is located at 47 East 200 North in historic downtown St. George. The building, once used for sugar beet seed storage, was transformed into an art museum in 1997 and now houses more than 1,200 pieces in its permanent collection.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with extended Friday hours until 8 p.m

.