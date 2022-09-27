Arches Warns Visitors About Long Lines As Timed Entry Ends
(Arches National Park, UT) -- Officials at Arches National Park are warning visitors about potential long lines as its test of a timed entry system comes to end. The park began a trial of the reservation system in April, but it will end next Tuesday. They expect long waits to enter the park and crowded trails and parking lots starting next week. The park will analyze the data collected during the pilot program to determine if it should be adopted permanently.