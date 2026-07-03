The Creamery in Beaver Sending Help to Firefighters

The Creamery in Beaver is turning one of its newest snacks into a way to help local firefighters battling one of Utah’s most destructive wildfires.

The popular Beaver stop has launched a new Fiery Cheese Curd flavor, and $1 from every bag sold from July 1 through Sept. 30 will go directly to the Beaver City Fire Department. The timing is meaningful for a community that has spent days watching the Cottonwood Fire burn through the mountains, threaten homes and damage one of Southern Utah’s best-known recreation landmarks.

The Curds

The Creamery says the new curds are made with a bold habanero spice blend, fittingly named “Fiery” as firefighters continue working through dangerous summer conditions. The donation campaign gives residents, travelers and longtime fans of The Creamery a simple way to support crews: buy a bag of curds and help put money back into local emergency response.

The Impact

The effort comes as Beaver County continues dealing with the impact of the Cottonwood Fire, which has burned through Fishlake National Forest and caused major damage at Eagle Point Resort. Earlier updates showed the fire had grown rapidly, remained at 0% containment, and threatened hundreds of homes and cabins as dry, windy conditions pushed flames across rugged terrain.

Current Situation

As of Thursday afternoon, the Cottonwood Fire remained a major concern for fire crews and surrounding communities. Officials have said the fire has destroyed more than 100 structures, cost millions of dollars to fight and remains one of the most significant wildfires Utah has faced this season.

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For Southern Utah, The Creamery’s donation drive is more than a marketing idea. It is a reminder that in small communities like Beaver, wildfire response is personal — and even a bag of cheese curds can become part of the recovery effort.