Thank A Utah First Responder on Oct. 28

First responders are an integral part of the community and deal with a lot including hostile situations, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and death.

Which is why it is so important to recognize them when you can. October 28 is National First Responders Day and is meant to honor the men and women who serve our communities by putting their lives on the line. These can be police, firefighters, EMS, paramedics, and 911 operators.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, there are 4.6 million career and volunteer first responders in the U.S.

These first responders are the ones who are on the scene keeping level heads and assessing the situation to keep people safe. Sometimes, they come off a little brisk but it's just to keep the public calm and safe.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control said 155 police officers and 97 firefighters die every year on the job. That doesn’t account for the injuries they may get while working.

How to support first responders:

Buy them a meal or a coffee sometime.

Support programs that help them get what they need.

Support their families if it's someone you know.

Go to fundraising events.

Go to open houses for new facilities.

But shirts or gear when you can.

Vote for policies that support them.

Don’t put yourself in a situation where they are needed.

These first responders are all around you and it takes little time to say thank you when you see them.

Be safe for Halloween weekend and don’t make a first responders day more difficult.