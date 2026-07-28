Dixie National Forest is easing fire restrictions after recent monsoonal moisture reduced some of the immediate fire danger across southern Utah. Forest officials said the change moves Dixie National Forest back to Stage 1 fire restrictions. That means campfires are still limited, but they are allowed in permanent metal or concrete fire pits and grates that are installed and maintained by the Forest Service at developed campgrounds, picnic areas and other approved recreation sites.

Fire Danger Not Gone

The change follows several difficult weeks for Utah’s wildfire season. Much of the state moved into tighter Stage 2 restrictions in late June as drought, hot temperatures, low humidity and strong winds created dangerous fire conditions. Utah also saw several major fires, including the Cottonwood Fire and Babylon Fire, both of which became costly, high-profile incidents. The recent shift does not mean fire danger is gone. Stage 1 restrictions still limit where people can build fires, and visitors are still expected to fully extinguish campfires, avoid sparks and follow all local rules. Fire managers often reduce restrictions gradually because monsoon storms can bring helpful rain, but also lightning, gusty winds and flash flooding.

Beat the Heat, Go Camping

For Southern Utah residents looking to escape the next stretch of desert heat, Dixie National Forest may offer a cooler getaway at higher elevations. Utah campsites can be searched through Recreation.gov by entering “Dixie National Forest” or specific areas such as Duck Creek, Navajo Lake, Panguitch Lake, Te-Ah or Spruces. Pine Valley is normally a popular heat escape at about 6,900 feet, but Recreation.gov says the Pine Valley Recreation Area is closed for the 2026 season because of impacts from the 2025 Forsyth Fire. Campers should check current availability, road conditions and fire rules before leaving home.

The Dixie National Forest by the Numbers

Dixie National Forest plays a major role in life across southern Utah. It stretches across nearly 2 million acres and runs from areas near St. George and Cedar City east toward Bryce Canyon and the Colorado Plateau. The forest straddles the divide between the Great Basin and the Colorado River, making it one of the most geographically diverse public lands in the region.

Shaping the Economy

Historically, Dixie National Forest has helped shape southern Utah’s economy and identity. It supports grazing, timber, wildlife habitat, watersheds, recreation and tourism. Generations of residents have used the forest for camping, hunting, fishing, hiking, woodcutting and family trips to cooler mountain areas during hot desert summers.

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Its importance is also tied to water. Snowpack and runoff from forested high country help feed streams, reservoirs and watersheds that communities depend on downstream. The easing of restrictions is welcome news, but it is not a green light to be careless. One abandoned campfire, spark or illegal burn can still start a wildfire.