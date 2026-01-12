Utah State School Board Member Joann Brinton on Book Content in Schools

In a recent interview on Southern U-Talk with Dale Desmond on KDXU, Utah State Board of Education member Joann Brinton (District 15) addressed the heated debate surrounding the removal of certain books from school libraries, a process some have labeled as "book banning". Britton, who represents Southern Utah, used the platform to clarify the board's position and commend local leadership for their proactive stance on student safety.

Redefining "Book Banning"

Brinton firmly rejected the "book banning" label, comparing true banning to the state-sponsored destruction of literature seen in Nazi Germany. She emphasized that removing materials from schools is not about erasing them from society, as parents remain free to purchase these titles for their children privately. Instead, she argued that the state’s mandate is to provide age-appropriate, academic content that fosters growth rather than exposing children to sexually graphic or "traumatizing" material.

The "Bright Line" Rule and Local Success

A significant portion of the discussion focused on Washington County, where Brinton praised Superintendent Richard Holmes and his predecessor for "standing up to protect students" from inappropriate content. She highlighted Utah’s current "bright line" policy: if three separate school districts determine a book contains "objective sensitive material," it is removed from all public schools statewide.

Advocating for a Rating System

Brinton pointed to the novel Wicked as a prime example of the disconnect between media and source material, noting that while the movie is family-friendly, the author specifically wrote the novel for adults. To solve these recurring conflicts, she suggested implementing a standardized rating system for books—similar to those used for movies and television—to ensure mature content is clearly identified before it reaches a student’s hands.

