Bullfrog Marina at Lake Powell is on the Move

A critical shift is coming to Lake Powell’s northern operations as Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and its partner, Aramark, prepare for the 2026 summer season. Starting May 4, Lake Powell Resorts and Marinas will begin a multi-phase relocation of Bullfrog Marina services to deeper waters near Halls Crossing.

RELOCATION TIMELINE & IMPACT

The move is designed to maintain essential boating access as water levels continue to recede.

Phased Schedule: The move will occur in two phases, each lasting roughly eight to ten days.

Utility Outages: Power at the marina will be cut during the transition, with an estimated outage of four to six weeks.

Access Changes: Walkway access will be closed initially; staff will provide water taxi assistance to vessels on a first-come, first-served basis.

Safety Restrictions: No small watercraft may be tied to houseboats during the move, and officials strongly advise avoiding vessel access unless absolutely necessary.

THE DROUGHT CRISIS

These drastic facility changes are a direct response to a 25-year megadrought that has left 100% of Utah in drought, with nearly 60% classified as "extreme". Inflows into Lake Powell are projected at just 40% of the 30-year average for the 2026 water year.

To prevent Lake Powell from dropping below 3,490 feet—the critical "minimum power pool" elevation where Glen Canyon Dam must stop generating hydropower—the Bureau of Reclamation has authorized emergency measures. This includes releasing up to 1 million acre-feet from Wyoming’s Flaming Gorge Reservoir through April 2027. While this "band-aid" could raise Lake Powell by 54 feet, it poses new risks for Flaming Gorge, potentially impacting local boat docks and salmon spawning grounds.

For ongoing updates or specific vessel inquiries, boaters can contact the marina team at northlakemarina@aramark.com.