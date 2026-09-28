New Book Highlights 50 Years of the St. George Marathon

Celebrating 50 Years of the St. George Marathon

The St. George Marathon is celebrating a major milestone this fall, and a new book is helping runners, volunteers and longtime Southern Utah residents look back at 50 years of race history.

A Commemorative Book: “50 Years Running”

The City of St. George has published “50 Years Running: St. George Marathon 1977-2026” ahead of the marathon’s golden anniversary on Oct. 3, 2026. The commemorative book will be available for $25 online through the St. George Marathon website and in person at the Marathon Expo on Oct. 2 at the Dixie Convention Center.

From Small Beginnings to Global Recognition

The St. George Marathon has grown dramatically since its first race in 1977, when just 38 runners crossed the finish line. Today, the event attracts athletes from around the world and has become one of Southern Utah’s signature annual events.

“We are truly excited to share this visual and literary record of our city’s signature event. “Our marathon has grown from a tiny race — with just 38 finishers the first year — to an internationally renowned competition ranked among the top 10 marathons in the world.”

-St. George Mayor Jimmie Hughes

Hughes said city leaders hope the book will appeal not only to runners, but also to the thousands of volunteers and community members who have helped build the event over the past five decades.

Inside “50 Years Running”: A Rich Tapestry of Memories

Courtesy: City of St. George Courtesy: City of St. George

“50 Years Running” includes photographs, archival articles, race statistics and personal memories from athletes and supporters. Each year of the marathon is represented, including the number of registered runners and finishers, along with race anecdotes, memorable moments and behind-the-scenes stories.

Meet the Author: Marianne Hamilton

Courtesy: City of St. George Courtesy: City of St. George

Marianne Hamilton, who works in marketing and grant writing for the City of St. George, wrote the book and has contributed to several Southern Utah publications. Hamilton also has a personal connection to endurance sports. She is a marathoner and, along with her husband Doug, serves as a race director for race walking and power walking events at the Huntsman World Senior Games. Both have also been inducted into the Senior Games Hall of Fame.

Mark Your Calendar: Marathon Expo Details

The Marathon Expo will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Dixie Convention Center, located at 1835 S. Convention Center Drive in St. George.

The book can also be purchased online through the St. George Marathon website at stgeorgemarathon.com/shop.