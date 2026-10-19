Art Around the Corner Brings ‘I ❤️ Art’ to New St. George City Hall

Art Around the Corner Plans Community Art Celebration at New St. George City Hall

Courtesy: Art Around the Corner Courtesy: Art Around the Corner

Southern Utah residents can explore local art and one of St. George’s newest civic spaces during a special community celebration next month.

Join the Celebration: I ❤️ Art Event Details

Art Around the Corner Foundation will host “I ❤️ Art: A Community Art Celebration” on Thursday, Nov. 12, at the new St. George City Hall at Town Square. The event brings together artists, families, collectors, businesses, and anyone interested in the region’s growing arts scene.

Meet Artists, Explore Artwork, and Enjoy Live Music

Guests will be able to meet Southern Utah artists, view original works and purchase artwork directly from participating creators. The evening will also include live music, a photo booth, light refreshments and drinks provided by The Hive 435 Taphouse.

Experience St. George City Hall: A Venue for Community Engagement

The setting is part of the attraction. Organizers say the new St. George City Hall will be more than a venue, giving residents another chance to experience the new civic space while connecting with artists and organizations that support public art across the community.

An Inclusive Event for Art Lovers and Families

The event is meant for more than serious collectors. Organizers say families and residents who simply want to spend an evening downtown and discover something new are also encouraged to attend.

Save the Date: Free Admission and Ticket Information

“I ❤️ Art” runs from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, at St. George City Hall at Town Square. Admission is free, although guests are encouraged to reserve a free ticket in advance.

Supporting the Arts: The Role of Art Around the Corner Foundation

Art Around the Corner Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports the arts and brings fine art into public spaces throughout Greater St. George. Its signature Outdoor Sculpture Gallery features work from both local and nationally recognized artists.