The Town of Brian Head has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks show due to current and forecast fire conditions across Utah.

In a notice from Brian Head Fire and the town marshal’s office, officials said the decision follows the spirit of Gov. Spencer Cox’s recent state of emergency declaration related to fireworks. The town said it understands the cancellation will disappoint many residents and visitors, especially during a year when communities are celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Fire Danger Reminder

Still, town leaders said public safety has to come first. The announcement pointed to recent fire activity and losses in Iron County, Beaver County and other parts of Utah as a reminder of how dangerous fireworks can be when dry fuels, wind and heat combine. Even professional fireworks shows carry some level of risk during extreme fire conditions.

Exploring Alternatives

Brian Head officials said they would rather avoid adding another potential ignition source while firefighters and communities across the state are already dealing with significant wildfire concerns. The town is now exploring alternative ways to celebrate the evening of July 4 that would allow the community to safely mark America’s 250th anniversary without increasing fire danger.

Celebrate Responsibly

Visitors are still encouraged to enjoy the other activities and experiences Brian Head has to offer, but officials are asking everyone to stay aware, follow fire restrictions and celebrate responsibly.

Listen Here: Wash. Co. Emergency Preparedness Director Jason Bradley on Fireworks Danger on KDXU

The message from Brian Head is simple: the fireworks may be canceled, but the celebration of community, country and safety will continue.