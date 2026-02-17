UDOT: The Road to Brian Head Closed Tuesday Night

Winter weather has returned to Southern Utah with a vengeance, bringing a combination of heavy snow and dangerous winds that have forced significant travel restrictions across the region. At the center of the storm’s impact is SR-143, where authorities have been forced to implement strict closures and warnings to ensure public safety.

TWO FEET OF SNOW, ZERO VISIBILITY

Last night, UDOT officially closed SR-143 between Brian Head and Panguitch (mileposts 17 through 27). The closure stems from extreme wind gusts and rapidly accumulating snow, which have created near-zero visibility. For those traveling toward the Brian Head ski resort area, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning, predicting total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet in the southern mountains.

WHITEOUT CONDITIONS

The danger isn't limited to snow alone. With south winds gusting between 30 and 55 mph, and some mountain peaks seeing much higher bursts, travel has become treacherous for all vehicles, particularly high-profile ones. UDOT and local law enforcement are urging drivers to avoid the area if possible, as the combination of steep grades and "whiteout" conditions on SR-143 makes for a perilous climb.

CHECK THE APP

Commuters in nearby Cedar City and Parowan should prepare for a difficult Wednesday morning as the storm front transitions from rain to heavy snow. If you must travel toward Brian Head, check the UDOT Traffic app for real-time gate openings and carry essential winter supplies, as conditions on the mountain can change in an instant. The National Weather Service is calling for conditions to improve as the weekend nears.