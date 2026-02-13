UPDATE: BYU FOOTBALL PLAYER ACCUSED OF RAPE GRANTED BAIL

Brigham Young University wide receiver Parker Trent Kingston, 21, was granted $100,000 bail Friday in Washington County following his arrest on a first-degree felony rape charge tied to an alleged incident in St. George, Utah. The decision came during his first court appearance in the Fifth Judicial District Court before Judge John Walton, who agreed to release Kingston under strict conditions after reviewing the probable cause statement and evidence presented by prosecutors.

DIGITAL AND FORENSIC DATA COLLECTED

Kingston had initially been held without bail after his arrest this week, which stemmed from a sexual assault allegation first reported to police at St. George Regional Hospital in February 2025 by a then-20-year-old woman. The investigation — led by the St. George Police Department — included digital and forensic evidence and interviews with multiple witnesses before charges were filed.

STIPULATIONS FOR BAIL SET

Under the conditions of his bond, Kingston must wear a GPS ankle monitor, avoid contact with the alleged victim, and cannot return to Washington County other than for scheduled court appearances. He’s also barred from using social media while the case is pending. Prosecutors with the Washington County Attorney’s Office said the state believed Kingston posed a danger to the community when he was initially held without bail, but agreed to the bond terms during Friday’s hearing.

NEXT COURT DATE SET

Kingston’s next court date is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 10:30 a.m. in Fifth Judicial District Court, with additional hearings planned as part of the ongoing legal process. BYU issued a statement acknowledging the arrest and saying the university “takes any allegation very seriously” and will cooperate with investigators, but cited privacy laws in declining further comment.