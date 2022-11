(Provo, UT) -- There's a connection between dating apps and those who use them to hunt for victims. That's according to a new study from Brigham Young University in Utah. The study looked at sexual assault victims' medical exam charts between the years 2017 and 2020 and found that 14-percent of rapes were done by people who met through dating apps. The study also found that 60-percent of acquaintance rape victims disclosed mental illness.