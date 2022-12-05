KDXU (890 AM and 92.5 FM) is home to BYU sports and while it hasn't been a stellar time to be a BYU fan (football is 7-5, basketball is 5-4), we are dedicated to being your radio home for the Cougars here in Southern Utah.

The BYU football team has been invited to be in the New Mexico Bowl and will face SMU (has anyone contacted Jim McMahon and Clay Brown?), on Dec. 17 with kickoff at 5:30 p.m. that night (that's a week from Saturday, by the way).

The Cougars should be favored in that game and will head into the Big 12 football conference off an 8-5 season.

As for basketball, this is going to be a tough one for the Cougars. Without a true big man (why not, I do not know), BYU will struggle with the larger teams in the West Coast Conference (i.e. Gonzaga and Saint Mary's).

I hate to be pessimistic, but I don't see the Cougars winning more than half their conference games this year.

And the timing is terrible. Next year, BYU will face the likes of Kansas, Baylor, Oklahoma and Texas in the Big 12.

The West Coast has always been top heavy, with Gonzaga, Saint Mary's, BYU and then the rest.

But the Big 12 will be solid from top to bottom. You play Kansas and Baylor, then get a "break" with Kansas State, TCU and Texas Tech. Even fellow newcomer Cincinnati will be quite a challenge.

The hope is BYU will improve with its improved competition, matching the epic Big 12 as soon as possible.

Rest assured, whatever happens with BYU, KDXU will there all along the way to make sure we're there when they do step up to the next level.

This week BYU plays Utah Valley Wednesday night (6:30 pregame and 7 p.m. tipoff) and No. 21 Creighton Saturday night (7:30 pregame and 8 p.m. tipoff).

Go Cougars!