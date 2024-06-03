Done Deal — BYU To Remain on KDXU

The ink is now drying on the new contract signed by both Townsquare Media and Brigham Young University to keep BYU Cougar Athletics on KDXU-890 AM and 92.5 FM.

The deal, completed Monday, will ensure that all BYU football and basketball games will be broadcast live on KDXU.

"Like KSL in Salt Lake City, KDXU is the NewsTalk leader in our city," said Andy Griffin, Brand Manager for KDXU. "When I got hired here more than five years ago, I felt there was a tremendous following of BYU by fans here in Southern Utah.

"I felt it was crucial that (BYU fans) know that they can always find the Cougars right here on KDXU. You won't have to hunt around the dial to find BYU sports and the voice of the Cougars, Greg Wrubell. They will always be right here on KDXU."

BYU was on KDXU in the 1990s and early 2000s, but underwent a transition period in which the Cougars were heard on several different radio stations in Washington County.

The Cougars returned to KDXU in 2019 and have been here ever since.

"We really appreciate being on the air down in Southern Utah," Wrubell said last week on the Andy Griffin Show. "We are grateful that our relationship is staying strong and that we can be on the air down there in the southern part of the state."

BYU has seen its affiliations change over the course of that time. The old days featured BYU dominating the Western Athletic Conference in many sports and that tradition continued in the Mountain West.

BYU football went independent in 2010 while the rest of the University's sports programs joined the West Coast Conference.

Last year, BYU competed for the first time as a member of the Big 12 Conference, with the football program going 5-7, just missing bowl eligibility with an overtime loss to Oklahoma State in the final game of the season. The basketball team went 23-11, winning 16 of 18 games on its home court.

Football for the Cougars starts this year on Aug. 31, with the Cougars opening at LaVell Edwards Stadium against Southern Illinois.

BYU will also reignite its rivalry with the University of Utah as the Utes have now joined the Big 12. The two rivals meet Nov. 9 in Salt Lake City.

BYU basketball, under new head coach Kevin Young, has not released its 2024-25 schedule, but the season will likely open the first week of November.

KDXU currently has limited time sponsorships available for BYU sports, a package that will include commercials and live mentions for every BYU football and basketball game.

To sponsor BYU on KDXU, call sales manager Heather Pearson at 760-423-2737 or call Andy Griffin at 435-467-5842.

BYU Names NBA Vet Kevin Young As New Basketball Head Coach

With players threatening transfer, recruits decommitting and the program in flux, BYU basketball has decided to act quickly.

BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe named Kevin Young as the Cougars new head basketball coach.

“We are excited to announce Kevin as our new head men’s basketball coach and welcome him and his family to BYU,” Holmoe said. “We had a variety of excellent candidates and a lot of interest in this position.

"Kevin is someone we have had our eye on for a while. He has risen to the top of NBA assistant coaching ranks. He has been a lead candidate for NBA head coaching jobs and has been instrumental in developing top-level NBA talent. Kevin will bring a new perspective, with an extensive NBA background to our program. He is a phenomenal fit at BYU. He is humble, fun and super intelligent. Cougar Nation is going to love getting to know Kevin.”

Young was the associate head coach for the Phoenix Suns.

Young, who was born in Salt Lake City, will also begin working on retaining current BYU players, contacting recruits and assembling a coaching staff immediately. He is considered one of the most respected assistant coaches in the NBA, having worked with Kevin Durrant, Devin Booker and Joel Embiid during stints with the Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.

Young has coached overseas (Ireland) and has spent time in the NBA's D-League. He also was an assistant for one year under Pope at Utah Valley University.

KDXU broadcasts BYU basketball through the BYU Basketball Network with the voice of the Cougars, Greg Wrubell.

The Cougars went 23-11 last season, recording a 10-8 record in their first season in the Big 12 Conference.

Pope, who was 110-52 in five years as the head coach at BYU, accepted the head coach position at Kentucky last week, returning to the place he won a National Championship as a player in 1996.

Click here to read the entire press release from BYU.

