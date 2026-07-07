St. George Original Cafe Rio Coming to Sun River

A familiar St. George-born restaurant is expanding again in the city where its story began. Cafe Rio will celebrate the grand opening of its new SunRiver location on July 10, bringing its well-known Sweet Pork Barbacoa, smothered burritos and Creamy Tomatillo Ranch to the growing south end of St. George.

Home Again, Home Again...

The opening has a little extra local significance. Cafe Rio traces its roots back to St. George, where the original restaurant opened in 1997. Nearly three decades later, the company is adding a brand-new location in SunRiver while leaning into the same flavors that helped build its following.

Chips & Queso One Day Only Deal

To celebrate opening day, Cafe Rio is offering chips and queso for $1.99 on July 10 only. The limited-time deal features the restaurant’s queso, which is made in-house in small batches with fresh peppers and white American cheese. The new SunRiver restaurant will also serve the menu items longtime fans have come to expect, including Smothered Sweet Pork burritos and the chain’s signature Creamy Tomatillo Ranch. Cafe Rio says its kitchen approach includes no microwaves, no freezers and no shortcuts, with food prepared fresh as part of the brand’s identity.

Sun River & Desert Color Residents Rejoice

For residents in SunRiver and surrounding neighborhoods, the opening adds another nearby option for lunch, dinner, date night or a quick meal without having to travel farther into central St. George. It also represents something of a homecoming for a restaurant brand that began right here in Southern Utah.

Sweet Pork Coming Soon

The grand opening is set for July 10, with the $1.99 chips and queso offer available for opening day only. For Cafe Rio fans in SunRiver, the wait is almost over — and the Sweet Pork is on the way.