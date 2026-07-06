Here’s How to Get Free Chick-fil-a in St. George on July 7th

Southern Utah families may want to start looking for cow spots, ears and costumes because one of Chick-fil-A’s most "udderly" popular promotions is making a comeback. And get in line early.

Cow Appreciation Day returns Tuesday, July 14, giving customers a chance to receive a free entrée simply by showing up dressed in cow-themed attire. The promotion runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at both Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Where to Go & What to Wear

For St. George residents, that means checking with the city’s Chick-fil-A restaurants at Red Rock Commons, 15 South River Road, and Bluff Street & Blackridge Drive, 1333 South Auto Mall Drive, for participation details. And you do not necessarily need to arrive wearing a full head-to-hoof cow costume. Chick-fil-A says guests must wear cow-themed attire to qualify, meaning families can get creative with cow-print clothing and other bovine-inspired outfits. Each qualifying customer can receive one free entrée from a select list of breakfast, lunch or dinner options, subject to availability.

80th Anniversary

The event marks the return of a longtime Chick-fil-A tradition as the company celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2026. The chain has brought back Cow Appreciation Day as part of a yearlong celebration blending familiar traditions with new promotions and merchandise. For families in St. George, it could also be an easy summer activity: make some cow spots, gather the “herd” and head out for lunch or dinner.

Free Chicken Tastes Better

After all, free chicken may be one of the few times dressing like a cow makes perfect sense.