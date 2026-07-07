U.S. State Department Coming to St. George to Help Issue Passports

Southern Utah residents who need a passport will have a special opportunity this month without having to travel far from home. The U.S. Department of State will host a passport acceptance fair in St. George on Saturday, July 18, at Utah Tech University. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Gardner Ballroom at 831 East 300 South.

Appointments Required

The fair is open to the public and is intended for people applying for their first U.S. passport or renewing a previous passport in person. Appointments are required, and applicants will receive confirmation and location details by email after registering. The St. George event could be especially helpful for Southern Utah families planning international travel, students preparing for study abroad programs, business professionals and others who need passport services.

Be Prepared

Applicants should come prepared. The State Department says people will need proof of U.S. citizenship, such as an original birth certificate, a naturalization certificate, or a previous U.S. passport. They will also need a government-issued photo ID, a current 2-by-2-inch passport photo, a completed passport application and payment. Residents should review all passport requirements before their appointment to ensure they have the correct documents, forms, and fees here. Some applicants who qualify for online passport renewal may also be able to complete the process without attending an in-person fair.

Other Locations in Utah

The St. George stop is part of a series of special passport fairs being held across Utah in July. Additional events are scheduled in Logan on July 16, Ogden on July 17, and Orem on July 18.

Other Options

For Southern Utah residents, though, the St. George fair offers a convenient local option at Utah Tech. Appointments and more information are available through the event registration link provided by the U.S. Department of State here.

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