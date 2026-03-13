Tyler Robinson Defense Team Gets Ruling on Cameras in Court

A key hearing was held Friday in the ongoing murder case against Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk during an event at Utah Valley University.

PRIVATE vs. PUBLIC RECORDS

Robinson appeared in court in Provo before Fourth District Judge Tony Graf as attorneys argued over whether certain court filings and evidence in the case should remain private or be accessible to the public and media. Robinson’s defense team asked the judge to seal some motions and documents, arguing that widespread media coverage could prejudice a future jury and harm Robinson’s ability to receive a fair trial.

DENY SOME, ALLOW SOME RULINGS

Media organizations and prosecutors pushed back against the request, arguing that court records are presumed to be public and that transparency is important in a case that has drawn national attention. Judge Graf ultimately denied some of the defense’s efforts to restrict access to the documents, though he left open the possibility that portions of a future hearing could be closed to the public.

CAMERAS IN COURT?

Friday’s hearing also set the stage for another major court date scheduled for April 17. During that hearing, Robinson’s attorneys plan to argue that television cameras, photographers and other recording equipment should be banned from the courtroom during future proceedings.

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The case stems from the September 10, 2025 shooting at Utah Valley University in Orem. Authorities say Kirk was speaking during a campus event when he was shot and later died from his injuries. Robinson was arrested two days later in Washington City.

PLEA NOT YET ENTERED

Prosecutors in the case have charged Robinson with aggravated murder and several additional felonies and have announced they intend to seek the death penalty if he is convicted. Robinson has not yet entered a plea in the case. Friday’s hearing focused largely on procedural issues rather than evidence, but the decisions will shape how much of the high-profile case remains visible to the public as it moves toward trial.