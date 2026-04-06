Shivwits Band of Paiutes Has New Leader

The Shivwits Band of Paiutes recently marked a significant turning point in their tribal leadership with the election of Hope Silvas as the new Band Chair. This transition comes at a pivotal moment for the tribe, as Silvas steps into her role with a clear and ambitious vision: to bring tribal members back to their ancestral lands and to revitalize the reservation as a true home.

CULTURAL & ECONOMIC FABRIC

For those of us in St. George and Ivins, the Shivwits are not just a historical footnote; they are our neighbors. Their reservation, spanning over 28,000 acres along Old Highway 91, sits right on our doorstep, and their success is intrinsically linked to the cultural and economic fabric of Washington County. Under Silvas’s leadership, the Band is focusing heavily on overcoming long-standing housing and infrastructure challenges that have forced many members to live off-reservation in recent decades.

US REP. MOLOY-SPONSORED INITIATIVE

One of the most significant steps toward this goal occurred in March 2026, when the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Shivwits Band of Paiutes Jurisdictional Clarity Act. Sponsored by Representative Celeste Maloy, this legislation is a game-changer for the tribe. It allows the Shivwits to enter into long-term land leases, up to 99 years, thereby facilitating partnerships such as the one with Black Desert Resort. This legal shift provides the "certainty and clarity" needed for major economic developments, such as the planned youth sports complex and hotel, which will generate the revenue necessary to fund tribal housing and community services.

LAND & WATER RIGHTS

Silvas has been a vocal advocate for these changes, even testifying before the House Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs earlier this year. Her message has been consistent: the Shivwits Band is seeking self-determination through economic independence. By leveraging their land and water rights, the tribe aims to build a sustainable future where the reservation is more than just a plot of land; it is a thriving community.

DETERMINED RESILIENCE

As our neighbors move forward with these developments, it is a reminder of the "determined resilience" that defines their history. From the termination of their federal status in 1954 to its restoration in 1980, the Shivwits have consistently fought to preserve their sovereignty. Today, with a new chair and new legislative tools at their disposal, they are well-positioned to ensure that the next generation of Southern Paiutes can once again call the red rocks of Washington County home.