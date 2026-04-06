From the red rocks here in St. George to the tech-slopes of Salt Lake, Utah is shaping up as one of the friendliest places in America to work from home. WalletHub’s ranking today names Utah the best state for remote work, a nod to low electricity costs, reasonable internet prices, large homes, and strong broadband access that make staying productive at home easier for many Utahns.

BIG HOUSE

Locally, the things that matter most to remote workers are familiar: space to spread out, affordable utilities, and reliable internet. WalletHub highlights that Utah has the largest average home size in the country (about 2,459 sq ft) and that roughly 18% of the state’s workforce currently works from home, while over 95% of jobs could potentially be done remotely in the future, promising for hybrid and fully remote residents across Southern Utah.

THE ALSO-RAN's

If you’re curious how Utah stacks up nationally, the five states directly after Utah on WalletHub’s list are Delaware, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, and New Jersey, all scoring well on broadband access or home-size metrics. Conversely, the bottom five on the list are Wyoming, Hawaii, West Virginia, Montana, and Alaska, which face tougher combinations of higher internet or energy costs and smaller home footprints.

SUSTAINABLE LIFE

What this means for people in Southern Utah is practical: fewer commuting hours and lower day-to-day operating costs can make remote life sustainable here, whether you’re logging on from a house in Washington County or a rental in Cedar City. Still, rising regional energy prices and housing demand are factors to watch; state and federal data underpin WalletHub’s analysis, which draws on Census, EIA, BroadbandNow, and other sources.

SEE THE WHOLE STORY HERE

For us here, weighing a move or negotiating remote-work terms, Utah’s combination of space, infrastructure, and cost advantages is a strong selling point, one reason many of us in the shadow of Zion and Snow Canyon are happy to call this place home while we work.