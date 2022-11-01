Cedar City Police Investigating Apparent Teen Blackface Incident at Walmart

(Cedar City, UT) -- The Cedar City Police say they've launched an investigation into several juveniles who appeared on social media to be dressed in costumes that were of a derogatory nature, commonly referred to as "Blackface." This was said to have happened on Halloween at the Cedar City Walmart.

In a statement, the Cedar City Police says officers were not aware of the incident and were not called, however they have launched an investigation after being contacted by a someone. The police department says they do condone this kind of activity