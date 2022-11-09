No Charges To Be Issued In Cedar City Blackface Incident

(Cedar City, UT) -- Cedar City police say no charges will be filed in connection with a viral video showing young people wearing blackface inside a local Walmart. The video was posted to social media and gained nationwide attention after the four people were shown in blackface wearing prison outfits on Halloween night. The police department and the Iron County School District both investigated and found that nothing the students did violated the law. The school district added that those who were shown in blackface were not students, but some others seen in the video were and have been disciplined.