Cedar City Woman Facing Fraud Charges

(Cedar City, UT) -- A 19-year-old woman is facing fraud charges in St. George. Jackelyn Sarah Clop's former boss claims she used the company's debit card to make dozens of unauthorized purchases totaling 18-thousand dollars. She's facing several charges including two counts of unlawful use of a financial card, a second-degree felony; one count of theft over five thousand dollars. In addition to the charges, Clop's being accused of writing at least eight fraudulent checks.