Cedar City Woman Facing Fraud Charges

(Cedar City, UT)  --  A 19-year-old woman is facing fraud charges in St. George.  Jackelyn Sarah Clop's former boss claims she used the company's debit card to make dozens of unauthorized purchases totaling 18-thousand dollars.  She's facing several charges including two counts of unlawful use of a financial card, a second-degree felony; one count of theft over five thousand dollars.  In addition to the charges, Clop's being accused of writing at least eight fraudulent checks.

