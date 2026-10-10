St. George Children’s Museum Launches New Space Science Exhibit in Historic Dixie Academy Building

Courtesy: St. George Children's Museum Courtesy: St. George Children's Museum

A building that once educated some of St. George’s earliest high school and college students is preparing to send a new generation of young learners to the Moon—at least in their imaginations.

Explore the Cosmos: Phase 1 of the Space Science Exhibit

The St. George Children’s Museum will officially open Phase 1 of its new Space Science exhibit on Saturday, Oct. 10, giving families a hands-on look at lunar exploration inspired by NASA’s Artemis program.

Interactive Learning: The Lunar Lander Experience

The centerpiece is an interactive Lunar Lander, where children can pilot a spacecraft, respond to unexpected challenges and attempt a Moon landing. A nearby Mission Control experience focuses on teamwork, communication and problem-solving, while ultraviolet-reactive artwork, fiber-optic lighting and interactive technology help transform the room into an immersive space environment.

“Space exploration represents some of the very best things we can teach our children: curiosity, creativity, perseverance, and the courage to attempt something extraordinary,” -Executive Director Will Craven



Journey to the Moon: Thematic Focus of the Exhibit

The exhibit is organized around three ideas — Reach, Explore and Stay — taking visitors through the challenges of getting to the Moon, studying its surface and eventually learning how humans could live and work there.

Future Innovations: Planning for Additional Additions

Saturday’s opening is only the first phase. Future additions are expected to include a lunar habitat, rover exploration and more STEM-based activities focused on the science and engineering behind long-term space travel.

The Legacy of Dixie Academy: A Historic Venue

The setting itself has plenty of history. The Children’s Museum occupies the historic Dixie Academy building at 86 South Main Street, which opened in 1911 as the St. George Stake Academy. The school later added college-level courses and became an important predecessor of both Dixie High School and what is now Utah Tech University. The college remained in the building until moving to its present campus in the 1960s.

From Schoolhouse to Museum: A Community Transformation

After its years as a school, the building was used as overflow space for Woodward Junior High and later became the St. George Community Arts Center. The city purchased the property in 1979, and restoration work followed over several decades. The National Register of Historic Places listed the structure in 1980.

Courtesy: St. George Children's Museum Courtesy: St. George Children's Museum

The Children’s Museum moved into the two lower floors in 2013 and officially opened that November, bringing a new educational purpose to a building that had already spent more than a century serving the community.

Listen Here: STG Children's Museum Visits Southern U-Talk on KDXU

“This project is a wonderful example of what happens when a community comes together around an idea,” -Craven

The new Space Science exhibit is included with regular museum admission, and organizers say what opens Oct. 10 is only the beginning.