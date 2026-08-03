Utah Tech University Names Dr. Michelle Sabick as New Provost

Utah Tech University has selected Dr. Michelle Sabick as its new provost and vice president for Academic Affairs following a nationwide search. Sabick began her new role on Aug. 3, bringing more than 25 years of experience in higher education to the St. George campus.

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Utah Tech President Shane B. Smeed said Sabick’s commitment to academic excellence and student achievement makes her a strong fit for the university’s growing polytechnic mission.

“I am beyond excited to welcome Dr. Sabick to the Utah Tech University community,” Smeed said, adding that her experience and vision align with the university’s emphasis on applied learning, workforce preparation and collaboration across academic disciplines.

Dr. Sabick's Background

Sabick most recently served as dean of the Ritchie School of Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Denver, a position she held since March 2021. Throughout her career, she has worked as a professor, department chair and dean at both public and private institutions. She is also a fellow of the American Society of Biomechanics and has promoted innovative approaches to STEM education. Her work has included evidence-based teaching methods, alternative assessments and mastery learning. Sabick currently leads

Courtesy: Utah Tech Courtesy: Utah Tech

a National Science Foundation-funded project designed to strengthen a sense of belonging among undergraduate computer science students.

Shaping the Future

Sabick said she is eager to become part of a university community focused on shaping the future of higher education. “Utah Tech’s emphasis on active, applied learning and its identity as a polytechnic institution create powerful opportunities to increase access, strengthen student success and prepare graduates to translate their learning into real-world impact,” she said.

Hands-On Approach

Sabick earned her bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from Case Western Reserve University and her master’s and doctoral degrees in the same field from the University of Iowa. She began her academic career at Boise State University, where she helped establish the Center for Orthopedic and Biomechanics Research. Sabick said Utah Tech’s hands-on approach creates opportunities to expand access, improve student success and prepare graduates to make an immediate impact in their careers.

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Utah Tech offers approximately 300 academic programs, with students gaining practical experience through internships, research, clinical work, service learning and partnerships with regional industries.