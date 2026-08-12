Utah Tech Lifelong Learning Program Opens Fall Registration

Utah Tech University’s Institute for Continued Learning is opening registration for its fall semester, offering Southern Utah residents a chance to keep learning, stay active and connect with others on campus.

Discover a World of Learning: Classes and Clubs

The Institute for Continued Learning, also known as ICL, is offering more than 70 classes and clubs this fall. The program is hosted on the Utah Tech campus and features noncredit classes, lectures, activities and clubs taught by knowledgeable community volunteers.

Unlock Your Potential: Fall Registration Dates

Fall registration opens at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 29 online at icl.utahtech.edu and during a live registration event in the lobby of the Udvar-Hazy Business Building on the Utah Tech campus. The event will give prospective and returning members a chance to meet other ICL participants and take a campus tour. Fall programming begins Sept. 8.

ICL is designed for lifelong learners who want to explore new interests without the pressure of tests, grades or traditional coursework. Classes are held during the day, Monday through Friday, with some recorded online options available for added flexibility.

New Adventures Await: Exciting Fall Classes

This fall’s schedule includes 24 new classes. New offerings include CPR Certification Training, Adventures in Science, Engineering and Technology, Introduction to AI and Ethics, Landscape Painting, A Practical Guide to the U.S. Constitution and Laws, Beginning Couples Social Dance, Wilderness Survival and Pickleball Fun for Newbies.

Timeless Favorites: Return of Beloved Classes

Returning favorites include Geology, Brainworks: A Toolbox for the Mind, History of Washington County, Native American Flute, Creative Writing and Folklore and Mythology. Other courses cover water conservation, cooking, history, science, literature, finance, law, art, music, health and wellness, philosophy, personal growth, sports and exercise.

Empowering Communities Through Learning

Cynthia Holman-Schmidt, executive director of the Institute for Continued Learning, said the program is powered by its members.

“ICL thrives because of our incredible members — their curiosity, enthusiasm and wealth of life experience,” Holman-Schmidt said. “Together, we continue to strengthen our community by creating opportunities for lifelong learning, meaningful friendships, volunteer service and lasting connections.”

Accessible Education for Everyone: Membership Options

Annual memberships are $90, while semester memberships are $60. Membership includes unlimited enrollment in available classes, making ICL an affordable way for Southern Utah residents to keep learning and stay connected.