Utahans Have The Best Credit Scores in the US

It’s no secret that folks here in Utah take a lot of pride in our "Beehive State" work ethic and financial responsibility. Whether it’s saving for a rainy day or managing a mortgage, we generally try to keep our houses in order. However, a new WalletHub study released this week shows that even the most disciplined among us aren't immune to the nationwide trend of shifting credit scores.

According to the data, average credit scores dropped in all 50 states over the past year. But there is a silver lining for us here in the West: Utah ranked #46 nationally for the largest decreases in credit scores. This means that while our scores dipped slightly—by about 0.29%—we had one of the smallest decreases nationally. As of Q3 2024, Utah's average credit score is 691, significantly higher than the national average in many other states.

For comparison, our neighbors in Nevada didn't fare as well, ranking #6 with a sharper 0.75% decline. Meanwhile, states such as Alaska and Mississippi experienced the most dramatic declines, driven by high credit card debt and weaker local economies.

While a 0.29% drop might seem minor, WalletHub analysts warn that it's a sign many Americans are feeling the pinch of increased debt and late payments. Their advice for maintaining a 691 score (or higher) is simple: keep your credit utilization below 30% and, most importantly, pay your balances in full and on time every month. It’s the Utah way—steady, reliable, and always looking toward the future.