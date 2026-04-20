LDS Church Installs new names for Young Women Groups

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is highlighting its long-standing youth program for girls with renewed attention on the Young Women organization, a group that has shaped generations of Latter-day Saint teens. The updated Young Women class names now reflect a more purpose-driven structure:

Builders of Faith (ages 11–13)

Disciples of Jesus Christ (ages 14–15)

Witnesses of God (ages 16–18).

These names are designed to emphasize spiritual growth, identity and discipleship, moving away from the older Beehive, Mia Maid and Laurel designations while aligning more closely with the program’s focus on developing faith in Jesus Christ.

STRENGTHENING COMMITMENT

Church leaders say the emphasis is on helping young women understand their identity and purpose while strengthening their commitment to Jesus Christ. The organization’s purpose is to guide participants as they “make and keep sacred covenants” and grow spiritually, socially, and emotionally.

HISTORICAL ROOTS

The Young Women program has deep historical roots, dating back to 1869, when it was first organized in Utah under the direction of Brigham Young. Originally known as the Young Ladies’ Department of the Ladies’ Cooperative Retrenchment Association, it was created to help young women strengthen their faith and develop life skills. Over more than 150 years, the program has evolved alongside the global growth of the church, adapting its structure and messaging while maintaining its core mission.

PROMOTE UNITY

One notable recent change came in 2019, when traditional class names like Beehive, Mia Maid, and Laurel, used for decades, were retired in favor of a unified “Young Women” designation. Church leaders said the shift was meant to promote unity and better reflect the global nature of the faith.

KEY TO GROWTH

Today, the Young Women organization includes more than a million participants worldwide and continues to play a central role in the church’s youth programs. For members in Utah and beyond, the program remains a key part of growing up in the faith, providing not just religious instruction, but a sense of community, identity, and purpose for young women navigating today’s world.