Diamond Dan: St. George Native Dan Truman On His Path to Country Super-Group Diamond Rio

Before he was a founding member of the legendary country supergroup Diamond Rio, Dan Truman was a "Dixie Flyer" navigating the red rocks of St. George. Living just blocks from what was then the edge of town, Truman’s musical roots were firmly planted in Southern Utah. A key part of that upbringing was the diverse soundscape of local radio. Truman joined Dale Desmond on Southern U-Talk this morning on KDXU to discuss the jump from Southern Utah to Nashville.

“THE JOHNNY EFFECT” ON KDXU

"I was fortunate enough to grow up here where we had one radio station, KDXU," Truman recalled. "In their programming... I would hear Johnny Cash, Johnny Mathis, Johnny Winter, all in one hour. I would hear rock and roll, country, R&B." This "Johnny effect" shaped an eclectic style that eventually carried him from Utah to Nashville.

“BORDERLINE STUPIDITY”

The road to stardom wasn't immediate. For five and a half years, the band practiced in a garage, playing for "almost nothing" in what Truman jokingly calls a period of "borderline stupidity." Their persistence paid off when they signed with Arista Records. Needing a name less "gospel" than The Tennessee River Boys, they famously "borrowed" the name Diamond Rio from the band Shenandoah, who had been using it as a pseudonym for checking into motels.

HARDWARE THE HARD WAY

That gamble led to an iconic career. Diamond Rio went on to become a mainstay of the Grand Ole Opry, amassing 15 Grammy nominations and winning a Grammy for their album The Reason. They also secured six Vocal Group of the Year awards—four from the CMA and two from the ACM—cementing their place in country music history.

HUMAN ELEMENT OVER AI

Even with those accolades and modern shifts like AI in the studio, Truman remains an advocate for the "human element" of music. To him, the soul of a performance comes from the same grit and spontaneous connection that defined those early years in a Nashville garage.

LISTEN HERE: DAN TRUMAN JOINS SOUTHERN U-TALK