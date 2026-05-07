Utah Isn’t Top in the Nation in Health! It’s Second…see Who’s First

When we think about brain health, we often focus on things we can't control, like aging or genetics. However, a groundbreaking new study by the Legacy Healing Center suggests that your zip code might play a bigger role than your DNA. By analyzing 11 key lifestyle indicators—ranging from sleep and diet to social connection—the study ranked 48 states on their "cognitive wellbeing" environments.

LISTEN HERE: DR. BLODGETT FROM THE HEALTH DEPT. TALKS SLEEP HEALTH IN SOUTHERN UTAH

The big winner for the Mountain West? Utah, which secured the #2 spot in the nation for brain health. You might not believe this if you're on North Main Street in St. George on a Saturday night.

THE UTAH ADVANTAGE

Utah’s high ranking isn’t just a fluke; it is built on a foundation of some of the cleanest living habits in the United States. According to the data, Utah ranks first nationally in two critical areas of prevention:

Smoking: Only 6% of Utah adults smoke.

Alcohol Consumption: Utah has the lowest alcohol use in the country at just 1.35 gallons per person annually.

Science consistently shows that avoiding neurotoxins like tobacco and excessive alcohol significantly reduces the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. But it’s not just about what Utahns don't do; it's about what they do. The state also ranks first in social engagement, with 46.6% of the population involved in volunteering or group activities. This "social vitamin" is essential for keeping the brain sharp and resilient as we age.

ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT

Despite the top-tier finish, the study highlighted a few areas where the Beehive State struggles. About 34.3% of Utah adults report not getting enough sleep, placing the state in the middle of the pack. Additionally, Utah ranks 21st for fruit and vegetable consumption, suggesting that while Utahns are physically active (ranking 3rd for activity), their plates might need a bit more color.

SOUTHERN UTAH'S BRAIN

While states like Vermont (#1) and Minnesota (#3) show balance across the board, Utah’s brain health profile is uniquely driven by its culture of community and preventive health. As researchers continue to link daily habits to long-term mental clarity, Utah serves as a powerful example of how lifestyle choices today can protect your mind tomorrow.